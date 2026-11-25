Apparently, we're one step closer to never having to leave the couch!

Loblaw has partnered with Meta to allow Canadians to use its artificial intelligence assistant, called Muse, to do their grocery shopping.

It's essentially a digital personal assistant that can plan your meals, fill your virtual grocery cart and even complete the checkout process at participating Loblaw stores.

Here's what the AI assistant can do:

Plan your meals: Finally, someone else can answer the dreaded question, “What's for dinner?”

Finally, someone else can answer the dreaded question, “What's for dinner?” Build your grocery cart: Hopefully, it remembers the toilet paper without having to make a second trip.

Hopefully, it remembers the toilet paper without having to make a second trip. Remember your favourite brands: Because apparently, buying the wrong ranch dressing is a criminal offence in some households.

Because apparently, buying the wrong ranch dressing is a criminal offence in some households. Remember food allergies: Although you'll still want to double-check ingredients and product labels yourself.

Although you'll still want to double-check ingredients and product labels yourself. Complete your purchase: Great! Now I can spend $300 on groceries without even putting on a bra.

Loblaw says the partnership is designed to make grocery shopping easier and more convenient.

However, not everyone is embracing this type of technology. Some Canadian banks and companies, including Amazon, have been restricting AI tools that can perform tasks on behalf of customers because of security concerns.

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But I have a few questions…

Can it figure out what my teenage boys will actually eat?

Can it hide my good snacks from the rest of the household?

Can it buy an avocado that isn't either a rock or a bag of pudding?

And more importantly, can it make groceries affordable again?

Because that's the artificial intelligence breakthrough I'm waiting for!