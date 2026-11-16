🚨 Your Next Ring Security Camera Could Be a DRONE Flying Around Your House! 😂🏠

Just when you thought technology couldn't get any creepier… Amazon wants to put a flying security camera INSIDE your house!

Ring has unveiled a new $250 U.S. indoor drone camera that can fly from room to room, even upstairs, to check on suspicious activity.

It sits on a charging dock until another security device alerts it to something unusual. Then it takes off to investigate!

You can also send it into specific rooms yourself.

It has a camera, built-in lights and enough battery power to fly for about eight minutes.

And apparently, it's LOUD!

So if someone breaks into your house, they'll hear what sounds like a giant mosquito coming to arrest them!

Now, Ring says it's designed for people who want to keep an eye on their homes without installing cameras in every room.

But can we talk about what this thing is actually going to witness?!

Imagine getting an alert at work…

"Suspicious movement detected in the kitchen."

You open the app and discover your teenage son standing in front of the fridge for the 47th time today.

Or the drone flies into your bedroom and catches you eating shredded cheese straight out of the bag at 11 p.m.

And with my luck, this thing would crash into a ceiling fan, knock over a lamp, and scare the dog into peeing on the carpet!

Amazon is also introducing a $1,000 U.S. Ring Rover Cam, a security robot designed to patrol workplaces.

The indoor drone is scheduled to ship in the U.S. on January 27th, with the Rover arriving in December. Canadian availability hasn't been confirmed in the information provided.

So we've officially reached the point where our vacuum cleans by itself, our fridge can talk to us, and now our security camera can chase us around the house!

And yet, somehow, we STILL haven't invented a teenager who puts an empty milk carton in the recycling!