Microsoft Outlook Goes Down… And Employees Everywhere Suddenly Have the Best Workday EVER! 😂💻

If you were having trouble checking your work emails on Thursday, November 12th, it wasn't just you!

Microsoft Outlook experienced a widespread outage, affecting email access and other Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft blamed the problems on overloaded infrastructure and said it was working to restore connections.

Meanwhile, employees online were treating the outage like an unexpected PAID HOLIDAY!

Because let's be honest…

When Outlook goes down, so does about 80% of the workplace drama!

No emails from your boss marked URGENT.

No passive-aggressive messages starting with "Per my last email."

No Karen from accounting asking if you saw the email she sent 47 seconds ago.

And absolutely NO "Just circling back!"

For a brief moment, workers everywhere experienced something they hadn't felt in years…

RELATED: The Most Passive-Aggressive Email Phrases, According to Workers

PEACE.

Of course, the real nightmare begins when Outlook comes back online and you've suddenly got 200 unread emails!

Microsoft said it was restarting and repairing affected systems, but there was no confirmed restoration time in the information provided.