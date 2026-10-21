Don't Charge Your Phone To 100% At Night

If you plug your phone in every night and wake up feeling accomplished because it's at 100%… apparently you're doing it WRONG.

Great.

Another basic life skill I've somehow failed.

Regularly keeping your phone battery at 100 per cent can cause it to age faster over time.

That's because lithium-ion batteries are under more stress when they're kept completely full for long periods.

Some estimates suggest repeatedly charging to 100 per cent could cause your battery to deteriorate 10 to 15 per cent faster.

So what's the magic number?

For everyday use, experts generally recommend keeping your phone somewhere around 20 to 80 per cent when practical.



You don't want it constantly sitting at 100 per cent…But you also shouldn't regularly let it die completely. Basically, your phone battery is now like a toddler.

RELATED: Smart Phones Linked With Increased Risk of High Blood Pressure





Don't let it get too full. Don't let it get too empty. Don't let it get too hot. And apparently we're responsible for its emotional well-being.

If you know you've got a long travel day ahead, charging to 100 per cent is perfectly fine.

The point is simply that your battery may last longer if you don't leave it completely charged for hours every single night.

And another enemy of your battery?

HEAT.

High temperatures can speed up battery degradation, so keeping your phone cool while charging can help.

Fast charging can also create more heat, although modern phones have systems designed to manage charging and temperature.

So after years of being told to charge our phones…

We're now being told: Not too much. Not too little. Not too fast. Not too hot.

Honestly, my phone battery has more boundaries than I do.