Britney Spears Is Back… Sort Of! Her 25th Anniversary Album Drops Today! 💿💖

If you were rocking low-rise jeans, butterfly clips, and a belly button ring back in 2001, this one's for you!

Britney Spears (or at least the record label) is celebrating 25 years of her third album, Britney, with a special anniversary edition out TODAY!

The original album came out just before Britney turned 20 and gave us hits like I'm a Slave 4 U, Overprotected and I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.

And it was HUGE, going quadruple platinum in less than two months!

The new anniversary edition features 23 tracks, including remixes, rare recordings and five previously unreleased songs from the Britney era.

There's even a song she co-wrote with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake called She'll Never Be Me.

RELATED: BRITNEY SPEARS' BIOPIC IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING... BUT WHO'S GONNA PLAY BRITNEY?

Now, Britney famously said back in 2024 that she would never return to the music industry.

So technically, this isn't a comeback. It's more of a musical time capsule!

And earlier this year, it was reported that Britney sold the rights to her music catalogue.

But can we talk about the fact that this album is 25 YEARS OLD?!

I remember dancing to I'm a Slave 4 U in low-rise jeans, and now I need a heating pad just thinking about attempting that choreography!

Britney may not be a girl, not yet a woman… but the rest of us are apparently not young, not yet ready for a seniors' discount!