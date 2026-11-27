U2 returned to the NFL halftime stage on Wednesday night, 24 years after their memorable Super Bowl performance, and took a moment to honour the late Dolly Parton.

The legendary Irish band performed a 10-minute set during the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

The performance featured some of their biggest hits, including Sunday Bloody Sunday, Where the Streets Have No Name, and Pride (In the Name of Love).

One of the most emotional moments came when the band performed Torn, their collaboration with Dolly Parton from their newly released album, Carnaval de Luz. Images of the country music icon were projected onto massive curtains surrounding the stage.

The performance comes as U2 celebrates the release of its 16th studio album and prepares for a massive North American tour in 2027.

And don't forget, U2 is coming to Toronto!

When: September 7 and 9, 2027

September 7 and 9, 2027 Where: Rogers Stadium in North York

Rogers Stadium in North York Opening act: Country artist Stephen Wilson Jr.

It will be U2's first Toronto concert in a decade and marks 40 years since the band played its first Toronto stadium show at Exhibition Stadium.

RELATED: U2 Is Coming to Toronto in 2027, and We Have Tickets to Give Away!

And if you're hoping to see them without having to remortgage your house, we have tickets to give away on 107.5 KOOL FM!

Keep listening for your chance to win!