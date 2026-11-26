Sad news for music fans, especially those who grew up in the '80s.

Andy Taylor, the guitarist who helped turn Duran Duran into one of the biggest bands of the decade, has died at the age of 65.

According to a statement shared by his family and bandmates, Taylor passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Taylor helped write some of the band's biggest hits, including Hungry Like the Wolf and Rio, contributing to the signature sound that made Duran Duran an international sensation.

In 2022, Taylor publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer, just as the band was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

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For an entire generation that grew up watching music videos, recording songs off the radio, and plastering bedroom walls with posters of their favourite bands, Taylor was part of the soundtrack of their youth.

His musical legacy will live on for generations.