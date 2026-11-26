Football fans and Swifties will be keeping their eyes on the luxury suites tonight as the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

There's speculation that Taylor Swift could make an appearance to support Travis Kelce, especially since it's American Thanksgiving.

Swift doesn't typically attend Chiefs away games, and there's no confirmation she'll be in Buffalo tonight.

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The weather might also be a deterrent, with heavy rain expected during the game. Ticket prices have climbed again after briefly dipping below $200 US.

Even if Taylor doesn't show up, there will be some star power at halftime! Buffalo's very own Goo Goo Dolls will be performing.

So, tonight's entertainment could include football, Taylor Swift, and thousands of people singing Iris in the pouring rain.

Basically, a millennial woman's emotional breakdown with a sporting event happening in the background.