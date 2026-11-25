Get ready, U2 fans! The legendary Irish rock band is hitting the road in 2027, and Toronto is getting TWO shows!

U2's The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027 will make its way to Rogers Stadium in North York just after Labour Day weekend.

Toronto concert dates:

Tuesday, September 7, 2027

Thursday, September 9, 2027

The North American leg of the tour will begin in Florida and wrap up in Vancouver on October 18.

RELATED: U2 Announces First New Album in Nine Years, Featuring Dolly Parton's Final Vocal Performance

The announcement comes ahead of U2's halftime performance during the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

When can you buy tickets?

November 30: U2 subscriber presale.

U2 subscriber presale. December 2 at 10 a.m.: Visa cardholder presale.

Visa cardholder presale. December 3 at 10 a.m.: Ticketmaster artist presale. Register by November 29 at 9 p.m.

Ticketmaster artist presale. Register by November 29 at 9 p.m. December 4 at 10 a.m.: Tickets go on sale to the general public.

But before you start moving money around in your savings account, we have tickets to give away on 107.5 KOOL FM!

Keep listening for your chance to win!

Because finding affordable concert tickets these days is basically the modern-day version of I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

And considering it's an outdoor concert in September, let's hope it's a Beautiful Day!