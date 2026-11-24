Keep the change, ya filthy animal! Kevin McCallister is making a comeback, and this time, he's dealing with something far more terrifying than the Wet Bandits… PARENTHOOD!

Macaulay Culkin, now 46 (let that sink in), is attached to reprise his iconic role in a new Home Alone sequel being developed by Canadian comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Culkin's idea involves Kevin being a divorced or widowed father who's spending too much time working and not enough time with his son.

Instead of Kevin being accidentally left home alone, his own kid locks him OUT of the house and sets booby traps to keep him from getting back in.

As a mother of teenagers, I can confirm that getting into their bedroom without stepping on something dangerous is already a real-life version of Home Alone.

The movie is still in development, and there's no release date yet.

In the meantime, Culkin has returned as Kevin for a McDonald's advertising campaign promoting a Home Alone-themed meal in Canada this month.

RELATED: 🍟 McDonald's Is Launching a HOME ALONE Meal, and Kevin McCallister Is BACK!

Of course, we're still trying to figure out what Kevin's parents did for a living. (May they rest in peace)

Economists previously estimated the McCallisters would have needed an annual household income of at least US$305,000 in 1990 to comfortably afford that enormous house.

Never mind the cost of flying the entire extended family to Paris over Christmas!

Let's be realistic, though. Kevin is in his mid-40s now. The first time he steps on a Lego, throws his back out or falls down the stairs, he's going to need six weeks of physiotherapy.