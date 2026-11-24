We Canadians celebrated Thanksgiving last month, but there's no reason we can't enjoy the entertainment without having to cook another turkey!

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes over the streets of New York City this Thursday, November 26, and the musical lineup is giving serious millennial nostalgia.

Teddy Swims and country star Megan Moroney will headline the festivities, with performances from Queen Latifah, Natasha Bedingfield, JoJo, Smash Mouth, Baha Men, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Keke Palmer, Wyclef Jean, and more.

Apparently, someone found our old MuchMusic Big Shiny Tunes CDs.

There will also be a special musical tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Broadway star Megan Hilty, and an appearance by Melissa Joan Hart, better known to many of us as Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

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To celebrate its 100th edition, the parade will feature a record 100 inflatable attractions, including Bluey, Hello Kitty, Underdog and Mickey Mouse, along with marching bands, elaborate floats and specialty performers.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts.

You can catch the festivities Thursday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. on NBC, with an encore presentation at 2 p.m. Eastern.