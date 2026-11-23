If you've ever dreamed of driving the Batmobile, now's your chance!

One of the original Batmobiles from the 1992 movie Batman Returns is heading to auction, and it's expected to sell for between $5 million and $7 million US!

The iconic vehicle was one of just three custom-built for the Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton.

And if it sells for that much, it could break the Batmobile auction record set back in 2013, when the car from the original 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million US.

But here's the catch…

The Batmobile isn't street legal!

So you could spend $7 million on a car you can't even drive to Costco!

And apparently, the engine and transmission have barely been tested since filming wrapped.

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Which means it's basically a 34-year-old used car with questionable mileage and absolutely NO warranty!

Imagine calling your insurance company in Barrie…

"What kind of vehicle?"

"A Batmobile."

"And where will you be parking it?"

"The Batcave, obviously." 😂