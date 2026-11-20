Toronto Maple Leafs fans are getting VERY excited after learning that Connor McDavid has bought a house in Toronto!

The Edmonton Oilers captain and his wife, Lauren, purchased the home this past summer and are currently renovating it.

Lauren shared a video on Instagram showing off the renovations, saying they're hoping to have everything finished by next summer.

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Now, McDavid grew up in Richmond Hill, so having a home near family makes perfect sense.

BUT… Leafs fans have already started planning the Stanley Cup parade!

McDavid's contract with Edmonton runs through the 2027-28 season, so naturally, people are wondering whether this could be a sign he's eventually coming home to play for Toronto.

To be clear, there's absolutely no confirmation that McDavid is joining the Leafs.

He bought a HOUSE, not a Leafs jersey!

And let's be honest, if buying property in Toronto automatically made you a Maple Leaf, half the GTA would be on the roster!

Although considering Toronto real estate prices, McDavid might need a second NHL contract just to finish the renovations! 😂