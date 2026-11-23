Miley Cyrus just celebrated her 34th birthday on November 23rd, and according to reports, she may have had another BIG reason to celebrate!

The singer reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, drummer Maxx Morando, in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21st.

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The couple has been together since 2021, after meeting on a blind date, and reportedly got engaged in December 2025.

According to the wedding report, Miley wore a beautiful white silk gown, while Maxx kept things classic in a black suit.

What a birthday weekend!

And can we talk about how Miley Cyrus is now 34?!

It feels like yesterday she was Hannah Montana, living the best of both worlds. Now she's potentially living the married life!

Meanwhile, the rest of us millennials are just trying to live a life where our backs don't hurt when we sneeze!