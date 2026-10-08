MILEY CYRUS JUST MADE BILLBOARD HISTORY… BUT NOT THE GOOD KIND 📉

Miley Cyrus has broken a Billboard record that absolutely nobody wants.

Her new album, Bass Persuades, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 after its September 18 release.

Great start! Then one week later...It fell to #157. Brutal!

That makes it the biggest drop from number one for an album by a female artist in Billboard 200 history.

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The previous record belonged to Celine Dion, whose album Courage went from number one to 111 in 2019. Before Celine, it was Madonna, whose Madame X dropped from number one to 77.

So congratulations, Miley! You've officially beaten Celine Dion and Madonna at something...

Bass Persuades is Miley's 10th studio album and her first since moving to Atlantic Records earlier this year.

On the bright side, it still debuted at number one. It just apparently forgot to hold on.