Mother Nature apparently didn't get the Thanksgiving memo!

For the first time in its 100-year history, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has been postponed due to severe weather.

The iconic parade, originally scheduled for today, has been moved to Saturday, November 28, at 8:30 a.m.

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A major storm is expected to bring heavy rain, powerful winds, and possible coastal flooding to New York City.

The biggest concern? Those massive balloons flying through the streets of Manhattan. Nobody wants to see a 50-foot Snoopy take out a Starbucks.

A few interesting facts about the parade:

This is the first postponement in the parade's history.

The parade was cancelled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 because of the Second World War.

The giant balloons have been grounded due to weather only once before, in 1971.

NBC will air a repeat of last year's parade today instead.

Organizers made the decision after consulting with city officials to ensure the safety of spectators and participants.

So, Americans will have to wait until Saturday to enjoy the parade.

Meanwhile, here in Canada, we call heavy rain, freezing temperatures and ridiculous winds Christmas parade weather.

We just put on another layer, grab a Tim Hortons and slowly lose feeling in our toes while waiting for Santa.