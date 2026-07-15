BRITNEY SPEARS' BIOPIC IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING... BUT WHO'S GONNA PLAY BRITNEY?

Oops... Hollywood did it again.

Britney Spears' bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, is officially being turned into a movie.

The book was a massive hit when it came out in 2023, selling more than one million copies in its first week in the U.S. Universal Pictures snapped up the film rights after a Hollywood bidding war, so expectations are already sky high.

The biggest mystery? Who will play Britney?

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The internet has been throwing around names like Sydney Sweeney, Millie Bobby Brown, Sabrina Carpenter, and Margot Robbie, but so far, every rumour has been shot down.

No casting has been announced, no auditions have been revealed, and there's still no release date.

So for now... the role of Britney Spears remains one of the hottest jobs in Hollywood.

One thing's for sure: whoever lands it won't just need the singing and dancing down... they'll also need to master the art of spinning around in the living room while wearing sunglasses and holding two kitchen knives.

It's Britney's movie... We'll just have to wait a little longer to find out who says, "It's Britney, baby." 🎤