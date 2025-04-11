Listen Live

Zendaya to Transform Into Music Icon Ronnie Spector in Upcoming Biopic

What's Trending
Published April 11, 2025
By Charlie

Get ready for another powerhouse performance from Zendaya — this time, she’s stepping into the stilettos of a '60s legend.

The Euphoria star has officially signed on to play Ronnie Spector in the highly anticipated biopic Be My Baby, directed by Barry Jenkins (MoonlightIf Beale Street Could Talk).

A Role Hand-Picked by Ronnie Herself

Zendaya has been linked to the role since 2020, but the project is now moving forward with A24 behind it. The film is based on Ronnie Spector’s juicy and resilient 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette.

Before her passing in 2022, Ronnie Spector was an executive producer on the film and gave her stamp of approval on Zendaya to play her. If that's not a legacy moment, we don’t know what is.

RELATED: Zendaya Joins ‘Shrek 5’ as Shrek & Fiona’s Daughter

A Soundtrack of Drama and Survival

The biopic is expected to dive into Spector’s meteoric rise as the lead singer of The Ronettes, her complicated marriage to producer Phil Spector, and her journey through the chaos of fame, control, and ultimately, freedom.

Between Zendaya’s talent and Barry Jenkins’s signature emotional depth, Be My Baby is already looking like a must-watch — especially for fans of music history, fierce women, and retro eyeliner.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close