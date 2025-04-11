Zendaya to Transform Into Music Icon Ronnie Spector in Upcoming Biopic

Get ready for another powerhouse performance from Zendaya — this time, she’s stepping into the stilettos of a '60s legend.

The Euphoria star has officially signed on to play Ronnie Spector in the highly anticipated biopic Be My Baby, directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk).

A Role Hand-Picked by Ronnie Herself

Zendaya has been linked to the role since 2020, but the project is now moving forward with A24 behind it. The film is based on Ronnie Spector’s juicy and resilient 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette.

Before her passing in 2022, Ronnie Spector was an executive producer on the film and gave her stamp of approval on Zendaya to play her. If that's not a legacy moment, we don’t know what is.

A Soundtrack of Drama and Survival

The biopic is expected to dive into Spector’s meteoric rise as the lead singer of The Ronettes, her complicated marriage to producer Phil Spector, and her journey through the chaos of fame, control, and ultimately, freedom.

Between Zendaya’s talent and Barry Jenkins’s signature emotional depth, Be My Baby is already looking like a must-watch — especially for fans of music history, fierce women, and retro eyeliner.