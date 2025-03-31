Zendaya Joins ‘Shrek 5’ as Shrek & Fiona’s Daughter
DreamWorks just dropped a bombshell—Zendaya is officially joining the Shrek franchise! The actress will voice Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in the long-awaited sequel, Shrek 5, which is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026.
The Return to Far Far Away
Universal Pictures released a teaser confirming Zendaya’s role, adding fresh energy to the beloved animated series. She’ll join the original cast, including:
- Mike Myers as Shrek
- Cameron Diaz as Fiona
- Eddie Murphy as Donkey
- Cody Cameron as Pinocchio
Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, veterans of the franchise, will direct the film alongside Brad Ableson(Minions: The Rise of Gru).
A New Era for the Shrek Universe
Since Shrek debuted in 2001, the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, spin-offs (Puss in Boots, anyone?), and an entire generation of memes. With Zendaya’s star power, Shrek 5 is shaping up to be a must-watch for old and new fans alike.
Time to start practising your best "Somebody once told me..." 🎶
