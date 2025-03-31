Zendaya Joins ‘Shrek 5’ as Shrek & Fiona’s Daughter

DreamWorks just dropped a bombshell—Zendaya is officially joining the Shrek franchise! The actress will voice Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in the long-awaited sequel, Shrek 5, which is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026.

The Return to Far Far Away

Universal Pictures released a teaser confirming Zendaya’s role, adding fresh energy to the beloved animated series. She’ll join the original cast, including:

Mike Myers as Shrek

as Shrek Cameron Diaz as Fiona

as Fiona Eddie Murphy as Donkey

as Donkey Cody Cameron as Pinocchio

Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, veterans of the franchise, will direct the film alongside Brad Ableson(Minions: The Rise of Gru).

A New Era for the Shrek Universe

Since Shrek debuted in 2001, the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, spin-offs (Puss in Boots, anyone?), and an entire generation of memes. With Zendaya’s star power, Shrek 5 is shaping up to be a must-watch for old and new fans alike.

Time to start practising your best "Somebody once told me..." 🎶