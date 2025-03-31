WIND, FREEZING RAIN/RAINFALL ADVISORIES IN EFFECT click here for details
Zendaya Joins ‘Shrek 5’ as Shrek & Fiona’s Daughter

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published March 31, 2025
By Charlie

DreamWorks just dropped a bombshell—Zendaya is officially joining the Shrek franchise! The actress will voice Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in the long-awaited sequel, Shrek 5, which is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026.

The Return to Far Far Away

Universal Pictures released a teaser confirming Zendaya’s role, adding fresh energy to the beloved animated series. She’ll join the original cast, including:

  • Mike Myers as Shrek
  • Cameron Diaz as Fiona
  • Eddie Murphy as Donkey
  • Cody Cameron as Pinocchio

Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, veterans of the franchise, will direct the film alongside Brad Ableson(Minions: The Rise of Gru).

RELATED: Farewell to Perry: The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Shrek’s Donkey

A New Era for the Shrek Universe

Since Shrek debuted in 2001, the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, spin-offs (Puss in Boots, anyone?), and an entire generation of memes. With Zendaya’s star power, Shrek 5 is shaping up to be a must-watch for old and new fans alike.

Time to start practising your best "Somebody once told me..." 🎶

