Cookie Monster Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might”Parody

Cookie Monster is back in the spotlight, and this time he’s taking on Bruno Mars.

Sesame Street is releasing a new album called Parody Party, where classic and current pop hits get fun, kid-friendly makeovers from everyone’s favourite characters.

The lead single, “Take a Bite,” turns Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” into a cookie-loving anthem, complete with Cookie Monster singing about his unstoppable urge for snacks in a playful new music video.

The album also features Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Zoe, and Rosita reworking hits like RAYE’s “Where Is My Husband!” into “Where Is My Lovie?”, and Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” into a potty-training anthem called “Got to Go.”

Other tracks revisit songs by Taylor Swift and Carly Rae Jepsen, reimagined with lessons about sharing, recycling, and self-control.

Parody Party drops July 26, continuing Sesame Street’s tradition of turning pop music into fun, educational moments for kids (and nostalgic adults).