Justin Timberlake Reveals He’s Been Battling “Debilitating” Lyme Disease

Justin Timberlake has opened up about a private health battle that’s been affecting him behind the scenes of his massive Forget Tomorrow world tour.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 44‑year‑old singer revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease while on tour — an illness he described as “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.” Lyme disease is spread through the bite of infected ticks and can cause severe pain, fatigue, and other long‑term health issues.

Timberlake explained that the diagnosis came as a shock but helped explain the nerve pain, exhaustion, and sickness he sometimes felt while performing. At one point, he even questioned whether he could finish the tour — but decided the joy of performing outweighed the physical challenges.

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself,” he wrote. “But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

He thanked his tour crew, fans, and most of all, his wife Jessica Biel and their two sons for their love and support. Timberlake also shared words of encouragement for others living with Lyme disease.

Timberlake wrapped up his 24‑month world tour in Paris on July 20.

He now joins a list of high‑profile names, including Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, and Avril Lavigne, who have publicly shared their own Lyme disease diagnoses — all helping to raise awareness about the illness.