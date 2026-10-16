KALEY CUOCO AND TOM PELPHREY WELCOME BABY GIRL NO. 2: “ANOTHER MIRACLE”

Kaley Cuoco has officially entered the two-kid zone, where someone always needs a snack and silence becomes suspicious.

The Big Bang Theory star and her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey, have welcomed their second daughter together.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Cuoco, 40, announced the happy news on Instagram Monday, sharing a collection of adorable family photos and introducing their newest addition:

Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey, born October 12, 2026.

Cuoco wrote that there were “no words” to describe becoming a mom again and called their newest daughter another blessing.

Philomena joins big sister Matilda, who is three. So Kaley now has a three-year-old AND a newborn.

As a mother who has already survived the small-child years, I'd just like to say:

Godspeed, Kaley. We'll see you again in approximately 2029.

Cuoco and Pelphrey started dating in May 2022, welcomed Matilda in March 2023, and got engaged in August 2024.

Congratulations to the growing family! And Kaley, enjoy every beautiful newborn moment.

Especially that magical little window when the baby finally falls asleep and you get to decide whether to shower, eat, clean the house or stare blankly at your phone until she wakes up again.