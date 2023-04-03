Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Cuoco took to social media to announce that she and partner Tom Pelphrey had welcomed their first child, Matilda on Thursday.

Kaley also posted photos of the baby including Kaley cradling her little girl.

She captioned the post: ” 3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”