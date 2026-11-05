Kawhi Leonard Is Selling $14 Bottled Water… Because Apparently Regular Water Is for Poor People! 💧🏀

Former Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard is making headlines, but this time it's not for basketball!

He's promoting a luxury bottled water brand from Austria called Hallstein, and get this… it costs about $14 Canadian PER BOTTLE!

Apparently, this isn't just any water. It comes from an underground aquifer more than 200 metres beneath the Austrian Alps.

Which sounds fancy, but at the end of the day… IT'S WATER!

And you can't just buy one bottle, either!

Canadian customers have to order a minimum of two six-packs, which will set you back around $170 for 12 bottles!

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For that price, I expect the water to hydrate me, clear my skin, fix my credit score, and fold my laundry!

And here's the kicker: Kawhi helped bring Toronto its first NBA championship in 2019, so we already know the man has expensive taste!

But $14 for water? At that price, I better be able to walk on it!