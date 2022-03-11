KOOL FM’s Great Family Getaway

Brought to you by:

KOOL FM has teamed up with Great Wolf Lodge, and we’re giving you the chance to win 1 of 4 Great Family Getaway!!!!

Your getaway will include: One night stay in a family suite for a family of four, Breakfast Buffet for four, One Paw Pass per child & Two days of waterpark play and complimentary parking total prize value $650+.

Be listening weekdays for your chance to qualify. Be caller 7 through at 705-727-1075 when you hear it. Every week someone will win 1 of 4 Great Family Getaways at Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls.

The whole family will enjoy the awesome dining, endless amusement in the waterpark and fun activities throughout the lodge.

The Great Family Getaway – brought to by Great Wolf Lodge…Creating Family Traditions, One Family at a Time and Barrie’s Best Mix, 107-5 Kool FM.

Great Family Getaway Contest Rules and Regulations