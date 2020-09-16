KOOL FM’s Shower Radio Tour

It’s the KOOL FM Shower Radio Tour 2020.

This September, we’re coming to your neighbourhood for a series of drive-thru Kool FM Shower Radio deliveries. With Covid 19 shutting everything down including our offices it made it hard for you to get a shower radio, so we’re trying to change that. Come by one of our drive-thru locations and pick your free KOOL FM Shower Radio!

Shower Radio Tour Schedule:

Wednesday September 16th, 2020: The Paul Sadlon Arena Parking Lot 4-6pm

Wednesday September 23th, 2020: The Georgian Mall Parking Lot 4-6pm

Wednesday September 30th, 2020: T.B.D. 4-6pm

Every event will be in compliance with Covid 19 regulations, there will be no need for anyone to get out of there cars. (Maximum of 1 radio per person or 2 per car load).

The KOOL FM Shower Radio Tour 2020 presented by Barrie’s Best Mix: 107-5 Kool FM.