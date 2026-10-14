Lotto Max Worth $90 Million Friday

Start picking your lucky numbers because Friday's Lotto Max jackpot will be worth an estimated $90 MILLION.

Nobody won Tuesday night's massive $85-million jackpot, meaning the top prize will grow to $90 million for the Friday, October 16 draw.

That would make it the biggest Lotto Max jackpot in the game's history.

Tuesday's winning numbers were:

07, 11, 19, 28, 32, 35 and 50

The Bonus number was 36.

While nobody matched all seven numbers, there were still plenty of winners.

More than 336,000 tickets won cash prizes in the main draw.

Five tickets matched six of the seven numbers plus the Bonus, with each winning $81,541.10.

Another $3 million was won through Maxmillions prizes.

Nobody claimed the $1-million Encore jackpot, but three tickets matched the final six digits and won $100,000 each.

RELATED: Someone in Ontario is sitting on a $40-million Lotto Max ticket... and apparently has NO IDEA

But Friday is where things get really interesting. Along with the estimated $90-million jackpot, there are expected to be:

18 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each

PLUS

90 additional prizes worth $100,000 each.

So even if you don't hit the ridiculous $90-million jackpot, there will be plenty of other chances to become significantly more interesting to relatives you haven't heard from since 2014.

And yes, we're all going to work Friday pretending we wouldn't immediately quit if those seven numbers hit.