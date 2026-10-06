Someone in Ontario is sitting on a $40-million Lotto Max ticket... and apparently has NO IDEA

Somewhere in Ontario, there could be a person complaining about grocery prices while a $40-million lottery ticket is quietly marinating in their junk drawer.

OLG says the winning Lotto Max ticket from the October 28, 2025 draw still hasn’t been claimed, and time is running out.

The ticket was purchased at an authorized lottery retailer in Grey County, which includes Owen Sound, Meaford, The Blue Mountains, Flesherton, Markdale, Durham and Hanover.

And because Grey County is prime cottage and tourist territory, OLG says the winner might not even live there.

Someone could have bought the ticket while visiting the area, driven home, tossed it somewhere “safe” and then completely forgotten about it.

So if you were anywhere around Grey County last fall, this is your official invitation to tear your house apart.

Check your purse.

Check your coat pockets.

Check the glove compartment.

Check the kitchen junk drawer underneath the 47 dead batteries, Canadian Tire money and charging cables for phones you haven't owned since 2013.

Because $40 MILLION is still waiting for somebody.

Here are the winning numbers

The numbers from the October 28, 2025 Lotto Max draw were:

06 – 14 – 17 – 19 – 26 – 43 – 45

Bonus: 27

The ticket expires October 28, 2026, meaning the rightful owner has only a few weeks left to come forward. If the prize isn't claimed before the deadline, OLG says the $40 million will eventually be returned to players through future bonus games or promotions.

Imagine discovering on October 29 that the crumpled piece of paper you threw out was worth $40 million.

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RELATED: You Lend $10 to a Friend who buys a Lotto Max Ticket! That Ticket Hits the Jackpot. How much do they owe you?

AND TONIGHT'S LOTTO MAX DRAW IS HUGE 💰

If the $40-million mystery has you suddenly interested in checking every lottery ticket you've ever purchased, tonight gives you another reason.

The Tuesday, October 6 Lotto Max jackpot is an estimated $75 MILLION.

There are also an estimated:

12 MaxMillions prizes worth $1 million each

PLUS

75 MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each.

So there is a LOT of money floating around tonight.

And $75 million is the kind of money where you don't just pay off the mortgage.

You pay off the mortgage, buy another house, hire somebody to clean both houses and finally experience the reckless financial freedom of walking into Costco without doing math in your head.

“Would you like the $400 patio set?”

I'll take twelve.

So check those old tickets.

And if you bought a Lotto Max ticket in Grey County last October, maybe check them twice.

Because somewhere out there, somebody may already be a multimillionaire...

They just haven't cleaned out their purse yet.