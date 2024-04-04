You Lend $10 to a Friend who buys a Lotto Max Ticket!   That Ticket Hits the Jackpot. How much do they owe you?

Here’s a scenario you’ll never deal with, but it’s fun to think about. A friend asks if they can borrow $10. You hand them a ten, they use it to buy Lotto tickets, and they hit the JACKPOT.

How much do they owe you? Someone asked, and people voted. Here are the four options . . .

1. Just the original $10 you loaned them.

2. Half of the winnings.

3. All the winnings

4. Nothing.

The top vote-getter was just the original $10. It got 72% of the vote. If they want to give you more, great, and maybe they should. But they’re not obligated to.

Half of the winnings is next with 15%, then nothing at 12%. (Keep your $10, jerk!) 2% think they should give you the full $1 billion.

If the roles were reversed, 64% say they’d only feel obligated to pay back the original $10, 27% claim they’d split the winnings, and 9% say, “Screw ’em! I know I’m a millionaire, but they’re not getting that 10 bucks back.”