Listen Live

You Lend $10 to a Friend who buys a Lotto Max Ticket!   That Ticket Hits the Jackpot. How much do they owe you?

Friday night’s Lotto max draw is up to $55 million plus 4 max millions…

By Kool Mornings

Here’s a scenario you’ll never deal with, but it’s fun to think about.  A friend asks if they can borrow $10.  You hand them a ten, they use it to buy Lotto tickets, and they hit the JACKPOT. 

Poll Shows What People Would Do If They Won The Lottery

How much do they owe you? Someone asked, and people voted.  Here are the four options . . .

1.  Just the original $10 you loaned them.

2.  Half of the winnings.

3.  All the winnings

4.  Nothing.

The top vote-getter was just the original $10.  It got 72% of the vote.  If they want to give you more, great, and maybe they should.  But they’re not obligated to.

Half of the winnings is next with 15%, then nothing at 12%.  (Keep your $10, jerk!)  2% think they should give you the full $1 billion.

If the roles were reversed, 64% say they’d only feel obligated to pay back the original $10, 27% claim they’d split the winnings, and 9% say, “Screw ’em!  I know I’m a millionaire, but they’re not getting that 10 bucks back.”  

Related posts

The Benefits of Speech-Fasting 

10 THINGS THAT ARE OVERPRICED, BUT STILL TOTALLY WORTH IT

Wrap A Sweatshirt Around Your Head For A Better Night’s Sleep!