Another Matrix Movie Is Coming!

The beloved “Matrix” movie franchise is expanding with an upcoming fifth installment, with the film’s original co-writer and co-director Lana Wachowski leading the charge as executive producer.

According to a press release from the film’s studio Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group sent on Wednesday, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Drew Goddard will write and direct the film alongside his producing partner Sarah Esberg.

Details on the plot and casting, including whether “Matrix” franchise star Keanu Reeves will return as his iconic character Neo, have not yet been released.

The Matrix first premiered in 1999, earning over $467 million and becoming one of the year’s most profitable theatrical releases.

The movie also won four Academy Awards and spawned three sequels including “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003, and “The Matrix Resurrections” in 2021.

According to the studio, the franchise’s 25-year lifespan has earned just under $2 billion globally.