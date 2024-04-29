Ontario Introducing Plan to Limit Cellphone Use, Social Media and Vaping in Schools

As of September, Ontario’s education minister says new policies limiting cellphone use in classrooms, restricting access to all social media networks and banning vaping on school properties are meant to curb distraction levels among the province’s students.

Kids in kindergarten to Grade 6 will be required to keep phones on silent and out of sight for the entire school day unless they get explicit permission from an educator, while those in grades seven and up will see cellphone use banned during class time.

The new policy will also block access to all social media platforms on school networks and devices…

Lecce says vaping will be banned in all schools, adding students will be required to hand over any vapes or cigarettes they’re caught carrying, and school staff will notify parents in those circumstances.

THINGS THAT HAVE BEEN BANNED IN SCHOOLS OVER THE YEARS

Many young adults remember when Red Rover — a game where two teams link arms across from one another and “call over” someone on the opposing side who tried to break through the link — was banned in many Ontario schools in the 1990s. But it didn’t stop there…

Full-contact tag was also a no-no, so a softer, friendlier version was introduced.

In 2011, the Toronto district school board banned softball over safety concerns…

Back in the 90s when pog play bled from recess into the classrooms, schools decided that those round-trading things had a negative influence…

Dodgeball is also banned in many school districts as experts say it’s ‘legalized bullying’…