Could There Be A Fourth ‘Austin Powers’

It’s been over two decades since the third Austin Powers movie hit theatres, and fans have long wondered whether or not star Mike Myers would ever return to the iconic role.

Myers walked the red carpet at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala on Saturday — where Oscar winner Nicole Kidman was the guest of honour for the night — and he spoke with ET’s Deidre Behar about the possibility of another installment in the franchise.

Myers played cautiously coy when asked about the rumours and speculation, telling ET, “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project.”

However, when asked if he felt there were more stories to be told in the Austin Powers universe, Myers enthusiastically shared, “Absolutely.”

Mike once teased the possibility of another movie being from Dr. Evil’s point of view, however nothing has been confirmed.