Where To Watch Fireworks This Weekend!

It’s been a long-standing tradition to watch the sky light up with fireworks… And a friendly reminder!

Residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Victoria Day holiday—Monday, May 20—as per the Regulatory Matters By-law. Fireworks are permitted only until 11 p.m. on the day of the celebration, per the Noise By-law. Please review fireworks safety reminders at barrie.ca/FireworksSafety.

Here is when and where to catch a display or two in our region!

FIREWORKS

Friday

Whitchurch-Stouffville – 9:30 pm, Memorial Park, 2 Park Drive

Saturday

Innisfil – 10 pm, Friday Harbour

Port McNicoll – 9:30 pm, Patterson Park

Wasaga Beach – dusk, Beach Area 1

Sunday

Canada’s Wonderland – 10 pm

Monday