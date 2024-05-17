Where To Watch Fireworks This Weekend!
There is no shortage of displays!
It’s been a long-standing tradition to watch the sky light up with fireworks… And a friendly reminder!
Residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Victoria Day holiday—Monday, May 20—as per the Regulatory Matters By-law. Fireworks are permitted only until 11 p.m. on the day of the celebration, per the Noise By-law. Please review fireworks safety reminders at barrie.ca/FireworksSafety.
Here is when and where to catch a display or two in our region!
FIREWORKS
Friday
- Whitchurch-Stouffville – 9:30 pm, Memorial Park, 2 Park Drive
Saturday
- Innisfil – 10 pm, Friday Harbour
- Port McNicoll – 9:30 pm, Patterson Park
- Wasaga Beach – dusk, Beach Area 1
Sunday
- Canada’s Wonderland – 10 pm
Monday
- Nobleton – dusk, Dr William Laceby Arena, 15 Old King Road