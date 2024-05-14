Why Fireworks Scare Dogs and How To Help

For many, fireworks symbolize celebration. But, for our canine companions, the loud bangs and bright flashes can be a terrifying experience.

If you own a dog, understanding why fireworks scare them and how to keep them safe and calm during these events is important. You may not have any control over whether your neighbours set off fireworks, but you can make it a less terrifying experience.

Let’s dive in …

Why Dogs Are Scared of Fireworks

Dogs have a much more acute sense of hearing than humans, which means fireworks are a sensory overload for your dog.

The sudden, loud explosions can be perceived as threats, triggering their fight-or-flight response. They can’t understand that the booming sounds are harmless. Add to this the unpredictable nature of fireworks and you have a perfect storm.

The good news is, there are ways to help your dog feel more relaxed during the show.

How To Keep Your Dogs Safe During Fireworks

When it comes to fireworks, the most important step is to bring your dog indoors before the fireworks begin. Even a dog who seems unfazed by loud noises in the past can become frightened by the unexpected bangs.

If you’re outside with your dog when the show begins, there’s a higher risk of them escaping your yard or running off while out on a walk. As more and more fireworks go off, they can get disoriented and even more worked up, making it even harder to find and catch them.

Because it’s sometimes hard to predict when a firework show will begin, be sure to take your dog out for their final pee break before it gets dark. If they absolutely must go out once it gets dark, use a leash, even if you’re staying in your own backyard, and make sure there’s no way for your dog to get loose if he tugs abruptly.

It may also be helpful to plan a big outing or activity earlier in the day to help burn some energy and make your dog as relaxed as possible.

Once you have them inside where it is a bit quieter and they’re secure, you can start taking some extra steps:

1. Close Widows, Doors and Curtains

Before the fireworks start, make sure your doors and windows are closed to help reduce the sound. It’s also a good idea to drop the blinds and pull the curtains to further muffle the sounds.

2. Find A Quiet Space

Identify a quiet room where your dog can hang out. Bathrooms, laundry rooms, basements, or interior hallways are good options, as they tend to provide more soundproofing.

3. Make It Cozy

Once you have found a quiet room, create a cozy space. If your dog is crate-trained, provide their crate as a familiar refuge. Otherwise, create a comfy den-like space with blankets, beds, and their favorite toys.

4. Make Noise

It may sound counter intuitive, but if your dog is afraid of fireworks, make noise or turn on the TV or radio. This will help drown out the firework sounds.

5. Keep Your Dog Company

Stay with your dog and play with, pet, or cuddle them. This will help distract them, keep them settled and let them know that you’re safe too. If you have plans outside of the house, see if a friend, family member or dog sitter can come by for a couple of hours and keep your pooch comfortable.

Calming Techniques for Anxious Dogs During Fireworks

If your dog exhibits extreme anxiety during fireworks, you may want to use some additional remedies and techniques to calm them:

1. Desensitization Therapy

Leading up to the holidays when fireworks are set off, gradually expose your dog to recordings of fireworks at a low volume. Pair the sounds with positive reinforcement like treats or praise. Once they seem comfortable with the current volume, work on slowly turning up the volume.

2. Calming supplements

There are lots of natural remedies for anxious dogs that are very effective for fireworks. Consult your veterinarian about anxiety-reducing supplements like CBD, homeopathy, herbs, L-theanine or melatonin.

3. Thunder shirts

These specially designed shirts apply gentle, constant pressure, mimicking a swaddling effect that some dogs find calming.

4. Natural calming aids

Many pet owners swear by essential oils or chew toys infused with chamomile or lavender. These are natural remedies that provide a mild relaxing effect and are safe for dogs when used properly.

Keeping Dogs Safe During Fireworks

By following these tips, you can help your dog feel safe and secure during fireworks displays and maybe even get rid of their fear altogether.