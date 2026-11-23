Things I’m Currently Out Of…
At 45, divorced (almost), raising teenage boys, and trying to keep my life somewhat together, I've realized something.
I'm not running out of time, I'm running out of EVERYTHING.
My hormones are disappearing, my grocery bill is increasing, my patience is on life support, and somehow I'm still the only person in this house who knows where the ketchup is.
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Things I'm Currently Out Of…
- Estrogen
- F***s
- Dinner ideas
- Patience
- Clean spoons
- Money
- Matching socks
- Reasons to shave my legs
- Answers to "What's for dinner?"
- The desire to date, but also the desire to die alone
- Bras that fit properly
- Tolerance for stupid people
- Energy after 8 p.m.
- Clean towels, despite doing laundry EVERY DAY
- Reasons to explain myself
- Interest in anyone else's drama
- Food, despite spending $300 at the grocery store yesterday
- The ability to sneeze without crossing my legs
- Motivation to fold laundry
- The desire to make small talk
- Jeans that don't require negotiations with my stomach
- Passwords I can actually remember
- The ability to drink without a two-day recovery period
- People to blame for the missing TV remote
- Interest in being the bigger person
- The patience to teach another teenager how to load a dishwasher
- Reasons to wear uncomfortable underwear
- The desire to cook a meal nobody will eat
- Storage space on my phone
- The ability to sleep through the night
- The energy to pretend I'm interested
- Good eggs. Apparently, those expired in my 30s.
- The desire to explain to a grown man what emotional availability means
- Money left after paying for car insurance for a teenage boy
- The ability to read a menu in dim lighting
- Interest in dating someone who needs raising
- The patience to hear "There's nothing to eat" one more time
- The desire to be touched, unless it's by someone who knows what they're doing.
- The ability to give a shit about what people think of me
And finally…
I'm out of husbands, out of hormones, out of clean cutlery, and dangerously close to being out of bail money. 😂
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