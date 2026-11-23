At 45, divorced (almost), raising teenage boys, and trying to keep my life somewhat together, I've realized something.

I'm not running out of time, I'm running out of EVERYTHING.

My hormones are disappearing, my grocery bill is increasing, my patience is on life support, and somehow I'm still the only person in this house who knows where the ketchup is.

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Things I'm Currently Out Of…

Estrogen

F***s

Dinner ideas

Patience

Clean spoons

Money

Matching socks

Reasons to shave my legs

Answers to "What's for dinner?"

The desire to date, but also the desire to die alone

Bras that fit properly

Tolerance for stupid people

Energy after 8 p.m.

Clean towels, despite doing laundry EVERY DAY

Reasons to explain myself

Interest in anyone else's drama

Food, despite spending $300 at the grocery store yesterday

The ability to sneeze without crossing my legs

Motivation to fold laundry

The desire to make small talk

Jeans that don't require negotiations with my stomach

Passwords I can actually remember

The ability to drink without a two-day recovery period

People to blame for the missing TV remote

Interest in being the bigger person

The patience to teach another teenager how to load a dishwasher

Reasons to wear uncomfortable underwear

The desire to cook a meal nobody will eat

Storage space on my phone

The ability to sleep through the night

The energy to pretend I'm interested

Good eggs. Apparently, those expired in my 30s.

The desire to explain to a grown man what emotional availability means

Money left after paying for car insurance for a teenage boy

The ability to read a menu in dim lighting

Interest in dating someone who needs raising

The patience to hear "There's nothing to eat" one more time

The desire to be touched, unless it's by someone who knows what they're doing.

The ability to give a shit about what people think of me

And finally…

I'm out of husbands, out of hormones, out of clean cutlery, and dangerously close to being out of bail money. 😂