Favourite Fall Activities, the over 40 addition!

Fall is officially here! 🍂 And when you’re over 45, your favourite fall activities look a little different.

Forget romantic walks through the leaves and adorable trips to the pumpkin patch. At this age, we’re celebrating no boob sweat, oversized sweaters, hiding our legs until May and finally being able to sleep without the bedroom feeling like Satan’s Airbnb.

So grab your pumpkin spice latte, your stretchy pants and possibly an antacid…

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Here are Favourite Fall Activities: The Over-45 Edition!

No Boob Sweat!



Wearing sweaters so nobody knows what’s happening underneath. Including me.

Leggings every day because buttons are summer’s problem.

Shaving my legs moves from “occasionally” to “upon request.”

Soup season! Because making a bowl of hot liquid counts as an exciting Friday night.

Apple picking, AKA paying $47 to do farm labour.

Jumping in a pile of leaves, then remembering I pee when I jump now.

Raking leaves for 20 minutes, then requiring two Advil and a recovery day.

And my favourite fall activity after 40: cancelling plans because it’s dark, chilly and my bra is already off. 🍂😂