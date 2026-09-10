🍎 APPLE JUST DROPPED A BUNCH OF NEW TOYS

Apple held its big fall event yesterday, and the headline is pretty simple: the iPhone finally folds.

Apple had its big fall event, and the biggest news is that your iPhone can now fold.

The new iPhone Duo opens into a 7.6-inch screen, works with an Apple Pencil and starts at a whopping $1,999 US.

It’s called the iPhone Duo because apparently one job isn’t enough to pay for it.

Then there’s the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

Because your current phone that takes professional-quality photos of your dog sleeping is obviously garbage now.

RELATED: Apple’s Latest Release: The iPhone Pocket

The Apple Watch Series 12 is also here.

It can track your sleep, heart rate, workouts and stress... which is convenient because buying all this Apple stuff will affect all four.

There’s also the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Built for extreme athletes, mountain climbers and adventurers... but mostly worn by men whose most dangerous expedition is finding their car in the Costco parking lot.

Apple also introduced AirPods 5 with noise cancellation.

Finally, technology that can completely block out annoying background noise... or as parents call it, “the children.”

And Siri is getting a major AI upgrade.

Apparently Siri will finally understand context, remember conversations and give intelligent answers... so congratulations, Siri, you’ve officially surpassed half the people I went to high school with.

Basically, everything Apple makes is now smarter, faster and powered by AI…

except the idiot who keeps spending two grand on a phone every year.