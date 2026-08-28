CHATGPT CAN NOW SEND TEXTS FOR YOU... WHAT COULD GO WRONG? 📱🤖

We've reached another important milestone in artificial intelligence. ChatGPT can now help you ignore your friends more efficiently.

OpenAI has launched an Apple Messages plugin that allows ChatGPT to connect with the Messages app on Apple-silicon Macs. It can search your iMessages, SMS and RCS conversations, summarize threads, draft responses and even send messages through Messages.

So that 86-message family group chat you refused to read?

You can basically ask:

“What did I miss, and is anyone mad at me?”

ChatGPT can summarize the conversation and help draft a response in whatever tone you want.

"Tell my sister we can't make Thanksgiving dinner. Light, apologetic, but firm."

ChatGPT:

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to make it this year..."

Me:

“Less HR department. More woman who still wants to be invited next year.”

And yes, it can send messages too, although by default you're asked to approve the message and recipients before anything gets sent.

Which is probably wise.

Because nobody wants to accidentally say:

“ChatGPT, tell everyone how I really feel.”

"Sending to FAMILY GROUP CHAT..."

NO NO NO NO NO.

RELATED: ChatGPT Is Getting a Teen Mode 🤖📚

Of course, there's also a privacy conversation here.

If someone gives ChatGPT access to their Messages history, conversations with OTHER people can potentially be searched too, even though those other people didn't personally opt in. That's one of the concerns being raised around the new feature.

Which means somewhere right now, an ex is suddenly remembering every questionable text they've sent since 2017.

Delete. Delete. DELETE.

Still, I can see how this could be useful. Summarize the hockey-parent group chat.

Find the address somebody texted you six months ago.

Draft a polite response to the person you've accidentally ignored for nine days.

Or finally answer your mother without her sending:

“Hello????”

followed 11 minutes later by:

“Are you alive?”

But we've also created a hilarious new social problem.

Instead of spending 30 seconds texting your friend back...

You can now spend five minutes explaining to artificial intelligence how you'd like to text your friend back.

"Make it casual."

"Not THAT casual."

"Add warmth."

"Too much warmth."

"Remove the exclamation mark. I don't want her thinking I'm excited."

Artificial intelligence was supposed to save humanity time.

Instead, we're going to use it to spend 14 minutes deciding whether “Sounds good!” seems passive-aggressive.