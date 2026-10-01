Google’s Gemini Can Now Make Awkward Phone Calls for You

Finally, artificial intelligence is being used for something millennials actually need: avoiding phone calls.

Google is testing a new feature for Pixel phones that allows its Gemini AI assistant to call businesses on your behalf, ask questions and then report back with the answers.

It’s called Call for Me, and it could handle everything from checking store hours to asking whether something is in stock or requesting a quote.

Basically, Gemini is becoming your personal assistant without requiring you to actually employ a personal assistant.

How Does It Work?

You make a request through the Gemini app.

For example:

“Call this restaurant and book a table for two tomorrow at 7 p.m.”

Gemini makes the call and identifies itself as an AI assistant. It can also provide the business with your name. Once the conversation is finished, your Pixel Phone app can give you a summary, transcript and recording of the call.

Which means no awkward small talk. No repeating your phone number three times. And no spending 17 minutes on hold listening to a flute version of Careless Whisper.

It Could Eventually Do Even More

Google says future capabilities could include booking and managing appointments, navigating automated phone menus and waiting on hold for you.

WAITING ON HOLD FOR YOU?!

RELATED: Smart Phones Linked With Increased Risk of High Blood Pressure

Because if AI can call Rogers, navigate “Press 1 for billing, press 2 for technical support” and sit on hold for 47 minutes while I continue living my life...

I welcome our robot overlords.

The experimental feature is being tested on Pixel phones, so availability may be limited while Google continues developing it. And somewhere right now, an entire generation of millennials is whispering:

“Can it call and cancel my dentist appointment too?”