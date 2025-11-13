Apple’s Latest Release: The iPhone Pocket

Apple has just unveiled the iPhone Pocket, a $230 pouch that looks like a colorful sock with a hole for your phone.

It’s designed to sling over your shoulder, keeping your iPhone handy while you’re on the go. Apple calls it “functional fashion.”

Advertisement

Social Media Reacts

People online aren’t holding back. Some are calling it “peak Apple tax” and roasting it for being overpriced.

Others, mostly diehard Apple fans, defend it. They say it’s a fun, stylish way to carry your phone.

Is It Worth It?

Critics argue the iPhone Pocket is just another gimmick. For most, it looks like a $230 sock, not a must-have accessory.

Whether you love it or hate it, Apple has people talking and that’s exactly what the company wants.