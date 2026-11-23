If your idea of a perfect Friday night involves cancelling plans, putting on stretchy pants and watching Netflix, congratulations… YOU MIGHT BE AN INTROVERT!

And apparently, there are FOUR different types!



1. The Social Introvert

You love your friends… just not ALL of them at once. Small gatherings are great, but after two hours, you need three business days to recover.



2. The Thinking Introvert

You spend a lot of time in your own head, daydreaming, reflecting and being creative.

Basically, you've had 47 imaginary arguments in the shower and won every single one!



3. The Anxious Introvert

You worry about social situations and replay conversations long after they're over.

You said "you too" when the waiter told you to enjoy your meal, and you've been thinking about it since 2017.



4. The Restrained Introvert

You need time to warm up to people, think before speaking and HATE last-minute plans. Someone texts, "Hey, we're coming over!"



Absolutely not. I need 5 to 7 business days' notice to be emotionally available for company!

Now, these are popular descriptions of introversion, not official psychological diagnoses, and you can relate to more than one.

Personally, I think there's a FIFTH type…

RELATED: 62% of Moms Feel They Need Permission to Get a Good Night's Sleep!

The Exhausted Mom Introvert: I love people. I just don't want anyone talking to me, touching me or asking me what's for dinner after 6 p.m. 😂