62% of Moms Feel They Need Permission to Get a Good Night's Sleep!

Forget flowers, jewellery or a spa day. Apparently, the greatest gift you can give a mom is letting her sleep without making her feel guilty about it!

A new survey of mothers with young children reveals just how exhausted moms really are, and the results are painfully relatable.

According to the findings, 62% of mothers feel they need someone else's permission to prioritize sleep without feeling guilty.

And more than half would actually prefer a full day of uninterrupted sleep over a trip to the spa.

Because what's more relaxing than a massage? Nobody asking you where the ketchup is for eight consecutive hours.

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Here Are Some of the Most Eye-Opening Findings:

62% feel they need permission from someone else to make sleep a priority.

55% would choose a sleep day over a spa day.

83% wake up feeling exhausted, regardless of how many hours they've slept.

77% say their bedroom is one of the last rooms in the house to get any decorating or home-improvement attention.

94% admit they've fallen asleep somewhere unexpected since becoming a mom.

Where Are Moms Falling Asleep?

Apparently, anywhere they can!

Yes, nearly one in five moms has fallen asleep at the dinner table.

That's not a food coma. That's motherhood.

How Much Sleep Are Moms Actually Getting?

Mothers with children aged two and under average just 5.9 hours of sleep per night, with 89% saying they still wake up feeling unrested.

Across all mothers surveyed, the average is 6.5 hours, and 83% still feel exhausted when they wake up.

The findings highlight something many parents already know: getting enough sleep isn't always about going to bed earlier. It's about having the time, support and freedom to actually rest.

The takeaway?

Next time you're wondering what to get a mom for her birthday, Mother's Day or Christmas, skip the scented candles.

Take the kids, close the bedroom door and let her sleep.

And for the love of God, don't wake her up to ask where the extra toilet paper is.