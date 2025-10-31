Still Sleeping With a Nightlight? New Study Says It Might Be Hurting Your Heart

If you’re someone who falls asleep with the TV humming, the bathroom light on, or a cozy little nightlight glowing… You might want to rethink your bedtime vibe. A new U.K. study suggests that sleeping with light in the room could raise your risk of heart problems — and not just a little.

Researchers monitored 90,000 adults (mostly 40+) and tracked how much light they were exposed to at night. The results? Not exactly soothing.

🌙 Dark Rooms = Healthiest Hearts

People who slept in complete darkness had the lowest risk of heart issues.

💡 Bright Bedrooms = 47% Higher Heart Attack Risk

Lights on, TV blasting, glowing gadgets… all linked to a major jump in heart attack risk.

🕯️ Even Nightlights Weren’t Innocent

Those who slept with “just a bit of light” — think nightlight, TV screen glow, or phone lighting up from notifications — still saw a 20% higher risk.

So what counts as “a bit of light”?

• A nightlight

• The TV you swear you’ll turn off “after one more episode”

• The glow from your phone when someone likes your cat post

• Electronics blinking in the dark like a mini runway

😬 Why Does Light Mess With Us?

Nighttime light interferes with melatonin (your sleep hormone), messes with your body clock, and keeps your system more alert than it should be while you sleep.

RELATED: Evening Exercise Could Be the Secret to Sleeping In

Bottom line: If your bedroom looks like a discount spaceship at night, it might be time to dim the drama. Try blackout curtains, cover electronics, or set your TV’s sleep timer.

The monster under the bed? Probably fine.

The nightlight you’re using to keep an eye on it? The real threat.

Sleep tight! 😴✨