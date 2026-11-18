There are a lot of things I refuse to put myself through at this stage in my life, and wearing pantyhose is near the top of that list!

Leanne decided that it would be a great idea this morning!

First of all, getting them on requires the flexibility of a gymnast, the patience of a saint, and the upper-body strength of a construction worker.

By the time I've wrestled myself into them, I'm sweating, out of breath, and questioning every decision I've ever made. And WHY is the crotch always halfway to my knees while the waistband is tucked under my boobs?

You spend 20 minutes getting them on, only to put your fingernail through them before you've even left the bedroom! At this point, there are only a handful of acceptable reasons to wear pantyhose, and looking professional isn't one of them! 😂

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The ONLY Acceptable Times to Wear Pantyhose 😂

Because at this point in my life, if something requires me to wrestle myself into a pair of pantyhose, it better be worth it!

1. You're robbing a bank. And need something to disguise your face.

2. You're attending a funeral. And the deceased specifically requested you suffer one last time.

3. You're auditioning for a role as a flight attendant in 1987.

4. You're dressing up as your mother in the '90s. Bonus points for the shoulder pads and hairspray.

5. You're trying to hide your unshaven legs. Because it's November and those legs have officially closed for the season.

6. You're hoping to lose five pounds in 30 seconds. Not actual weight, just the circulation to your legs.

7. You're trying to remember what it feels like to have your underwear slowly pulled toward your knees all day.

8. You're attending a royal event. Because apparently the monarchy still believes women's legs need gift wrapping.

9. You're looking for an excuse to swear before 8 a.m. Just put one foot through the wrong hole.

10. You're going somewhere with absolutely no chance of needing to pee. So basically nowhere.