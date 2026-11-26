Being a dog groomer requires the patience of a saint, the upper-body strength of a wrestler and the ability to remove poop from places poop should never be.

You spend your days negotiating with tiny, hairy terrorists who refuse to have their nails cut, only to discover that sometimes the owners are more high-maintenance than the dogs!

And judging by some of the text messages dog groomers receive from their clients, the entertainment doesn't end when the grooming table is empty.

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Here are some funny texts, including the last text that I sent to my dog groomer!

"Please don’t say the word bath in front of him… We call it the situation. He knows what bath means."

"If he starts limping after the bath, please ignore it. He does this when he’s upset with us. Last time we went to the vet he was completely fine."

"Can you please tell him he’s looking handsome after the haircut. He gets very excited when strangers compliment him…"

"She bites the water coming from the shower. Not aggressively. She just very angry at the water…"

"Hi, just letting you know he might scream during the bath. Like actually scream. He’s not in pain, he just hates being wet…"

"If he suddenly lies flat on the floor like a dead body, don’t panic. That’s his way of saying no."

"The last text I sent to my dog groomer: Hey, just a heads up, Jesse has been very Barfy this morning, hopefully she’s won’t barf on you."