Study Says Female Dogs Might Be Judging You... And Honestly, That Tracks 🐶😂

If you've ever caught your dog giving you that look. Turns out it might not be your imagination.

A new study suggests female dogs may actually pay more attention to whether humans know what they're doingthan male dogs do.

Researchers had dogs watch people try to open a container. Some people opened it successfully. Others fumbled around like they were trying to install a printer.

Then the dogs got to choose who they wanted to approach. The result?

Female dogs were much more likely to choose the person who actually figured it out.

Male dogs? They were more like, "Cool... does either one have snacks?"

Researchers think female dogs may pay closer attention to social cues and competence when deciding who to trust.

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Which means every time you drop your keys, forget why you walked into the kitchen, or spend ten minutes looking for your sunglasses....while they're on your head.

Your girl dog may be quietly thinking,

"Really? This is the person responsible for keeping me alive?"

Suddenly, all those judgmental side-eyes make a lot more sense.

Male dogs are basically,

"You threw the ball? Best friend forever!"

Female dogs?

"Interesting decision. I'll be updating your performance review."

So the next time your female dog stares at you after you accidentally throw the TV remote instead of her tennis ball...

Don't take it personally. She's not angry.

She's just wondering if she should start interviewing for a new human. 🐕📋😂