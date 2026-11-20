Well, Florida has officially out-Florida'd itself!

Researchers are using ROBOTIC BUNNIES to help catch invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

These giant snakes are destroying local wildlife, and they're so well camouflaged that finding them is nearly impossible.

So instead of hunting for snakes, scientists are hoping to trick the snakes into coming to them!

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The fake rabbits can give off scents, create vibrations, and even heat up to mimic real rabbits.

They're also testing AI cameras that can spot approaching snakes and alert hunters.

So basically, Florida has invented a heated, vibrating rabbit to attract giant snakes.

And somehow, that's a sentence I can say on morning radio! 😂

Meanwhile, here in Ontario, we're just trying to keep raccoons out of our green bins.