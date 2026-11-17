Yes, it's a little yellow duck dressed in camouflage, carrying a miniature weapon.

It costs about 10 euros, roughly $16 Canadian, and it sold out almost immediately!

The demand was so high that the website reportedly experienced technical problems.

Now, some people think it's adorable. Others are questioning whether putting a miniature assault rifle on a children's bath toy is really the best marketing strategy.

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But can we talk about the fact that the military's most popular recruit is a RUBBER DUCK?!

Imagine being a highly trained soldier, spending years preparing to defend your country…

Only to discover the most popular member of your military is a six-inch duck named Sergeant Quackers!

And I love that they're trying to attract younger people with merchandise.

Forget the recruitment posters!

"JOIN THE ARMY! WE HAVE DUCKIES!"

Honestly, if the Canadian Armed Forces tried this, we'd probably end up with a camouflage beaver holding a double-double!