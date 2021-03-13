March 13th and 14th, 20121
Featuring U2
#20 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk
#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#18 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink
#17 Golden – Harry Styles
#16 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia
#15 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo
#14 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine
#13 Someone To You – Banners
#12 Willow – Taylor Swift
Kool Cameo: I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2
#11 You Broke Me First – Tate McRae
#10 Bang! – AJR
#9 Anyone – Justin Bieber
#8 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
#7 Holy – Justin Bieber
#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#5 Kings & Queens – Ava Max
#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
#3 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
Future Hit: My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa