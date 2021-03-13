Listen Live

March 13th and 14th, 20121

Featuring U2

By Top 20

#20 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk

#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas

#18 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink

#17 Golden – Harry Styles

#16 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia

#15 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo

#14 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine

#13 Someone To You – Banners

#12 Willow – Taylor Swift

Kool Cameo: I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2

#11 You Broke Me First – Tate McRae

#10 Bang! – AJR

#9 Anyone – Justin Bieber

#8 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

#7 Holy – Justin Bieber

#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#5 Kings & Queens – Ava Max

#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

#3 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

Future Hit: My Head & My Heart – Ava Max

#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa

 

Related posts

March 6th and 7th, 2021

February 27th and 28th, 2021

February 20th and 21st, 2021

February 13th and 14th, 2021

February 6th and 7th, 2021

January 30th and 31st, 2021

January 23rd and 24th, 2021

January 16th and 17th, 2021

January 9th and 10th, 2021