March 27th and 28th, 2021
#20 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk
#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#18 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#17 Golden – Harry Styles
#16 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo
#15 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine
#14 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#13 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia
#12 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
KOOL Cameo: Big Yellow Taxi – Counting Crows ft. Vanessa Carlton
#11 Willow – Taylor Swift
#10 Someone To You – Banners
#9 You Broke Me First – Tate Mccrae
#8 Anyone – Justin Bieber
#7 Kings & Queens – Ava Max
#6 Holy – Justin Bieber
#5 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#4 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#3 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Blast from the Past: Wide Awake – Katy Perry
#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa