March 27th and 28th, 2021

#20 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk

#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas

#18 We’re Good – Dua Lipa

#17 Golden – Harry Styles

#16 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo

#15 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine

#14 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max

#13 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia

#12 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

KOOL Cameo: Big Yellow Taxi – Counting Crows ft. Vanessa Carlton

#11 Willow – Taylor Swift

#10 Someone To You – Banners

#9 You Broke Me First – Tate Mccrae

#8 Anyone – Justin Bieber

#7 Kings & Queens – Ava Max

#6 Holy – Justin Bieber

#5 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#4 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#3 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Blast from the Past: Wide Awake – Katy Perry

#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa